The ex-United midfielder, originally from Chapeltown, has decided to hang up his boots in a statement posted on the player’s social media channels. Lennon played for five clubs during his career, starting out at Elland Road where he made his professional debut as a teenager.

At the age of 16 years and four months, Lennon became the Premier League’s youngest ever debutant in August 2003, in a match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, where he would go on to play more than 250 times over the course of ten years in north London.

Lennon then moved on to Everton and Burnley, before jetting off to Turkey where he represented Kayserispor during the twilight of his career. Last season, the former England man made a return to Turf Moor on a one-year deal, before leaving at the end of the campaign with the Clarets relegated to the Championship.

LONDON - MARCH 6: Marvin Elliott of Millwall tries to tackle Aaron Lennon of Leeds during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Millwall and leeds united at the New Den on March 6, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

"Thank you,” Lennon began his retirement statement. “I’ve finally decided that the time is right to hang my boots up, having weighed up my options I didn’t feel any were right for me and my young family. It has been a very tough decision as football has been my life since probably the age of 3 and the last 20 years playing professionally at the very top has been so amazing. I’ve loved every minute of it!

"Football means so much to me and always will do. I don’t think I even realised how much until I started considering this retirement, it has been everything and more.

"All the players I’ve played with, it has been an absolute pleasure. The managers, coaching staff and all other members of staff who do all the hard work behind the scenes, some real amazing people at the club who I will thank personally and hopefully cross paths again in the future. And of course the amazing clubs and fans I got to play and represent, including my country.

"I’ve loved each and every one of the clubs and fanbases and I know that doesn’t happen for many players so I’m very grateful,” Lennon added, before signing off: “Football world thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

