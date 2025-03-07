The 25th anniversary of Leeds United's darkest day is at the heart of efforts to bring light to local families going through their own dark times.

Friends and family members of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were tragically murdered on April 5 2000 ahead of their club's UEFA Cup game in Istanbul, are once again coming together to raise vital funds for Leeds-based children's cancer charity Candlelighters.

Having previously raised an incredible £140,000 for the non-profit organisation from a series of events 2010, friends and family of Chris and Kev have set a target of £25,000 and organised a large event to be held at the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road on Friday April 4. The families will be joined by ex-Leeds players from the 2000 era and other dignitaries to celebrate Chris and Kev's lives. A JustGiving page has been set up and more than £4,000 has been raised already.with former club captain Liam Cooper among those donating.

The organisers' statement on the JustGiving page reads: "We cannot change history but what we have done is to keep their memories alive and do good things for great charities in their name and make sure that both Chris and Kev are never forgotten.

"What we want to do now is bring the football community together and give those who can’t join us on the night and those who love football an opportunity to donate to this great cause in their memory. All donations, no matter how large or small are gratefully welcomed. Everyone who donates will be entered into a draw to win a prize, and we’ll make it a decent one

"Our aim is to raise £25,000, a thousand pounds for each year that has passed. Football fans are, on the whole, great people. They understand the importance of rivalry and everything that comes with it but they all know that everyone should come home safely from a game. No matter who you support and your thoughts on Leeds United, please spread this link far and wide. It’s an amazing charity so let’s make this go viral all over the world and show the great side of our beautiful game."

Leeds fan Gareth Senior is involved in the fundraising and told the YEP why they had once again chosen to support Candlelighters.

"The crux of it is, we want something really nice to come out of a really bad situation," he said. "When we did it 15 years ago, when we were all a lot fitter and younger, we did a series of events for the 10th anniversary, and that raised about £140,000 for Candlelighters. They've got a garden and a play area in their premises in Leeds on the back of last time. So it's just to keep that relationship going, keep Leeds as the center focus of something that we're doing, and it's just a nice thing to do.

"The families felt at the time it would be a worthwhile cause. Everybody knows somebody within their family sphere that's been affected by cancer. You hear about kids and teenagers suffering with this horrible disease as well and I think that that hits even harder. I think that was one of the reasons, as well, was that it's a local charity that relies upon donations. They're 100 per cent self-funded. It's not like going to a national charity, for example, and supporting them, which is of course brilliant, but I think with it being Leeds-based it just felt felt right at the time."

Senior hopes that football fans far and wide will put rivalry or tribalism to one side to support the cause as Leeds United remember two of their own and show the still-grieving families support.

"I'm really trying to bring football fans together," he said. There's been a lot of negative stuff in the last few weeks about the chanting and I want people to just see through that and donate. We've had some really nice stuff in the last couple of days. Liam Cooper has got involved, Stuart Dallas, Jamie Carragher messaged me last night and said that they'll get something sent for us. And so it's nice to see that side of it.

"I think one of the key things is that everything that is done every year, whether it's just us going down to the plaque or trying to organise something bigger, is the family is at the forefront of that. Families first, remembering them positively, something good out of a horrible situation, something positive out of that situation, but also something that will help children, young adults and their families from our communities, because that's important as well. That's a really key message, you're not supporting the families here financially, we're not doing it for any financial gain for anybody. We're using a really s*** situation to bring a wonderful charity to the forefront of people's thinking."

Candelighters supports families facing children's cancer, across Yorkshire, organising trips to siblings whose brother or sister are fighting the disease, welcoming families to their support centre The Square and providing Play Leaders and Family Support Workers in children’s oncology wards.

Tom Robertshaw, Candlelighters head of fundraising says the legacy of Chris and Kev will bring comfort to children across the region. He told the YEP: "We’d like to say a huge thank you to Gareth and the Leeds United community for choosing to fundraise for Candlelighters in memory of Chris and Kev. The generosity of everyone involved will make a huge difference to the lives of children with cancer and their families. One hundred and fifty children are diagnosed every year with cancer in Yorkshire, instantly turning lives upside down. The fundraising in memory of Chris and Kev will bring light to these families in the darkest of times, whether that be through services such as our talking therapies for children to help them cope with their cancer diagnosis, special trips for siblings to support children whose brother or sister has cancer, or the research we invest in to save lives and reduce suffering of children with cancer. The support of everyone involved will enable the legacy of Chris and Kev to bring comfort and hope to these children and their families."

To visit the JustGiving page click HERE