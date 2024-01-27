The ex-Reading and Rushden and Diamonds full-back was diagnosed with stage four Cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, last year. Celtic announced the father of five's passing on Saturday morning ahead of their Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County. Brendan Rodgers' side will wear black armbands in memory of their former player.

The family have successfully raised £50,000 on behalf of Stuart, with over 1,000 donations to a GoFundMe page set up last August. Gray also vowed a percentage of the proceeds would also be donated to the AMMF Cholangiocarcinoma charity, to battle the illness.

Gray also represented Greenock Morton, Reading and Oxford United during his playing career and featured in 2009 film 'The Damned United', depicting father Eddie in Don Revie's title-winning Leeds United side of the 1960s and 1970s.