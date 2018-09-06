Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa wins Championship Manager of the Month award

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has won the Championship Manager of the Month award for August after a stunning start to the season with the Whites.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table after six games with Bielsa seeing his side win four matches and draw just twice on there way to amassing 14 points in the opening month of the campaign

The Argentine, who was appointed United boss in June, has beaten Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis, Bolton Wanderers' Phil Parkinson and Blackburn Rovers' Tony Mowbray to the award.

Bielsa is the first Leeds manager to win the monthly gong since Simon Grayson took home the prize in December 2010.

George Burley, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “Marcelo arrived in England this summer with a tremendous reputation, which is clearly warranted based on how Leeds have performed in the opening six games.

“Entertaining but organised, the team has taken to his methods quickly and their early form suggests they will be strong contenders for promotion come May.”

Leeds striker Kemar Roofe also took home the Player of the Month award after notching four goals and two assists in the opening six fixtures of the season.