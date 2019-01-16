Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa to confront 'spygate' incident with impromptu press conference

Marcelo Bielsa is to confront the ‘Spygate’ controversy again after calling an impromptu press conference for tonight at Thorp Arch.

The Leeds United head coach will face the media at an unplanned briefing at 5pm this evening after several days of intense debate about his decision to dispatch a scout to watch Derby County train before their visit to Elland Road on Friday night.

Leeds and Bielsa are being investigated by the EFL and the Football Association following Bielsa’s admission that he instructed a member of his staff to travel to Derby and observe a training session on Thursday morning.

The Argentinian, whose side beat Derby 2-0 24 hours later to move four points clear at the top of the Championship, has received support in certain quarters but substantial criticism too, including a call from former England defender Stuart Pearce for Derby to be awarded the points from that fixture.

Leeds themselves apologised to County on Saturday morning, saying they would speak to Bielsa about “integrity and honesty”, though Derby and owner Mel Morris have pressed ahead with complaints to the authorities regardless.

Bielsa spoke at length after full-time on Friday and was due to face the press again at 1pm tomorrow, ahead of Saturday’s match at Stoke City, but he will face questions tonight as the controversy over the incident continues to rage.