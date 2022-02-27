Leeds United head coach latest: Jesse Marsch expected to replace sacked Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa's position at Leeds United is under threat after a winless run of six games.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 11:13 am

Leeds were blitzed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime and a decision is now awaited on the Argentine's job as Whites head coach.

THIRTEENTH DEFEAT: Of the Premier League season for Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, above, and now 60 goals conceded after Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds United head coach latest LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:09

  • Whites sack Marcelo Bielsa as head coach
  • Leeds blitzed 4-0 by Spurs on Saturday
  • Jesse Marsch expected to replace Bielsa
  • Leeds aiming for Monday appointment
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:09

Crowds gathering at Eland Road

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 11:22

Klich tribute

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 11:19

Patrick Bamford pays tribute

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 11:06

Full story as Marcelo Bielsa is sacked as Whites head coach

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 11:05

What next

Leeds United will aim to make an announcement on a new appointment tomorrow. Leeds are expected to replace him with former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch.

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 11:00

BREAKING - Marcelo Bielsa sacked by Whites

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 10:21

From Newell’s Old Boys

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 10:19

Lineker and Shearer have their say

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 10:05

What fans are saying - there’s a common theme

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 09:26

From the Leeds United Supporters' Trust

