Leeds United head coach explains why recruiting players 'not my job' and clear stance on future

Gracia has guided Leeds through their last eight matches since replacing Jesse Marsch in February but still refuses to be drawn on his long-term future at Elland Road.

The Spaniard and his staff, three of whom arrived alongside him earlier this year, are understood to be on initial short-term deals, described as ‘flexible’ by the club. Gracia, though, has insisted on not getting ahead of himself despite positive results in previous weeks and more recently chose not to look beyond Monday night’s fixture against Liverpool when posed with the question of signing and re-signing players on longer contracts this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You ask me in many press conferences, I always try to explain that I don’t want to speak about that. That’s because I want to be honest with the club,” he said.

Leeds United's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia arrives for the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“I want to be honest with everybody and for me, the future is the Liverpool game. Beyond that, speaking about players in the future is not my job at this moment,” the 52-year-old added.

Gracia’s remit is to keep Leeds in the Premier League with plenty riding on the club’s final position on May 28. United are widely expected to be the subject of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises this summer, with the minority shareholder set to obtain a controlling stake in the club from current chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ passing of the torch at boardroom level will only take place if the club remain in the top flight as an agreed upon sale price for Radrizzani’s remaining shares will no longer reflect the value of the club if the team become a second-tier side.

"I prefer to be focused on my job which is really tough with the many difficulties we have with injured players. We try to give our best and compete and try to get the points we need,” Gracia added.