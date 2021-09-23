Leeds United have the most hometown supporters in the Premier League according to survey

Leeds United supporters sing ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on September 12, 2021. - (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

There has often been an assumption that fans of clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool are just ‘glory hunters’ that only support their clubs because of the success and history that comes with it.

Meanwhile, fans of teams such as Norwich City and Brentford are more local and will loyally follow them whatever league they are in.

To find out if these kind of long-running ‘jokes’ are actually true, 888 Sport asked fans from each Premier League club their reasons behind supporting their team and their proximity from thier club’s home ground.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Liam Cooper of Leeds leads his team around the pitch acknowledging the fans during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Following the survey, it is apparent that Leeds United fans are the most proud of their Yorkshire roots, with 42 per cent of Whites supporters saying the sole reason they support the club is because they grew up in the Yorkshire hub – the highest percentage in the league. Meanwhile, only four per cent of Manchester City fans gave the same reasoning.

This isn't particularly surprising for Leeds United’s fan base, who have shown their love and dedication to the tight knit community surrounding their football club over the years. The Whites’ faithful continued to turn up at Elland Road in their thousands even when they struggled in the lower leagues and have now been rewarded for their loyalty with their recent success.

Newcastle United fans are able to boast that they are the most ‘locally supported’ club, with their fans living an average of 44.9 miles away from St. James’ Park – the shortest distance in the division.

Surprisingly, Everton fans live the furthest away from their stadium – with the Toffees living an average 98.2 miles from Goodison Park.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Leeds United fans show their support prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 21, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Man City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League in recent years and so it is rather predictable that 18% of both fanbases claimed they chose to support their respective club due to their recent success.

12 per cent of Tottenham Hotspur fans also stated the same reason for supporting the London club – despite not winning a trophy for 13 years and counting.