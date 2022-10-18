Leeds United have ‘no concerns’ over Illan Meslier transfer

Leeds United have just six Premier League fixtures remaining before domestic football break for the FIFA World Cup and will then return in late December, just before the transfer window opens.

Jesse Marsch’s side will look to go into the break as strong as possible before focusing on ways to improve the squad and keep a hold of key players in January.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines today:

Former Manchester United midfielder and coach Michael Carrick has held further talks with Middlesbrough and looks set to be appointed as Chris Wilder’s replacement, marking his first full-time step into management (Daily Mail).

N’Golo Kante is happy in London but there is a serious chance he could leave Chelsea as a free agent in June with no agreement between the Stamford Bridge club and the French midfielder in place (Fabrizio Romano).

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone insists the La Liga side should not entertain the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United due to his links with Real Madrid (Metro).

Brentford have opened talks with manager Thomas Frank over a new contract, despite the fact he only signed his latest deal in January (The Telegraph).

USA international midfielder Weston McKennie will leave Juventus in 2023 with the Serie A side prepared to listen to offers in January and Tottenham Hotspur amongst his admirers (Calciomercato).

Wolverhampton Wanderers have interviewed Peter Bosz, the former Borussia Dortmund and Ajax manager, as they intensify their search for a new head coach (The Telegraph).

The agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who was linked with several of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal over the summer, says it was his client’s will to remain with Napoli this season and compete with them in the Champions League after helping the Serie A side qualify last season (90min).

Leeds United currently ‘don’t have any concerns’ over the future of goalkeeper Illan Meslier at Elland Road, with the Frenchman having been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in recent months (GiveMeSport via Sky Sports News).