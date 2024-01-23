There is just over a week left in the 2023/24 January transfer window. It has been a quiet one thus far for Leeds United, with the Whites having yet to sign any players as of yet - but there is still plenty of time for them to strike a deal.

Leeds have been linked with a Premier League defender whose contract expires in the summer and are hoping to take him on board. However, they are set to face competition from a fellow Championship club for another of their targets - can they beat their rivals to the punch?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United want to sign Ben Johnson on a free transfer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Johnson's contract at West Ham United is due to expire in the summer. With seemingly no new deal on the horizon, Leeds are keen to take the young hammer on a free transfer, according to a report from FootballTransfers.

They aren't the only ones - he is also being targeted by Millwall, who would provide a more convenient geographical location for the London native. West Ham are currently pursuing replacement right-backs - this seems to indicate that Johnson will indeed become available for free in June.

Birmingham City enter race for 'Polish Messi' Mateusz Musialkowski

Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialkowski, nicknamed the 'Polish Messi' is said to be a Leeds target - but recently, strugglers Birmingham City have thrown their hat into the ring in an effort to save their disastrous season.