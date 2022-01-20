Brenden Aaronson. (Photo by Alex PeÃ±a/Getty Images)

Leeds United continue to be linked with a January swoop for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Earlier in the week, news broke that the Whites had failed with an initial £15 million bid for the player, with suggestions that they could return to the table with an improved offer in an attempt to lure the 21-year-old to Elland Road.

Achieving that aim before the end of the month could prove to be difficult, however, with Aaronson under contract in Austria until 2025, his current employers facing no real pressure to sell, and the American yet to express his desire to force through a move to England.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also understood that Leeds are not chasing any other new signings at the present moment, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look back to see what Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has said about the prospect of bringing in fresh talent before the January transfer window shuts.

What has Marcelo Bielsa said about the January transfer window?

Speaking after his side’s 4-1 defeat to Arsenal back in December, Bielsa outline his stance on making any potential new signings in January.

He said: “In relation to the incomings and outgoings in the summer, I would like to be precise so you can see my position clear.

“First of all I don’t want to use an excuse with the players that I have.

“I never said I don’t want players to come in January, as you guys informed I am opposed to it.

“The only thing I said and I reiterate is that to bring in players they should be better than the ones we already have.

“The club has invested £130m in this squad, I don’t know if they can or can’t invest more.

“But I’m not in conditions to demand incorporations when the organisations has been so responsible.

“Every player that is on loan that can be recovered and have been manifested in the six months that have passed, if they were similar to the level of the squad at the moment we would see.

“They went on loan and the club understood my idea, the players were in better conditions that the ones we loaned out.