Leeds United appear to have wrapped up one piece of summer business already with reports suggesting a deal has been ‘agreed in principle’ for Rasmus Kristensen to join Eintracht Frankfurt permanently. The right-back is currently on loan with the Bundesliga club who, according to Florian Plettenberg, have agreed a package worth up to £6.6m to make that move permanent once the season is up.

Elland Road chiefs will be hoping for a busy summer strengthening for Premier League football but while focus will mostly be on additions in the event of promotion, there are decisions to be made on those currently contracted to the club. Leeds will also welcome back a handful of loanees, while also deciding whether to act on any temporary arrivals themselves.

All in all, 15 current Leeds employees will either have their contracts expire this summer or next, return from a loan spell out or see their temporary move to West Yorkshire come to an end. And below the YEP has taken a look at the latest on each.

1 . Josuha Guilavogui - contract expiring 2025 Joined as a free agent in October last year following long-term injury blows for Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, signing a short-term contract. A highly valued dressing room presence but yet to play more than 16 minutes in a single league game. Won't be far off turning 35 come June Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Sam Byram - contract expiring 2025 Played enough games last year to trigger a one-year extension and continues to serve Leeds so well, managing what Farke described as a 'crazy' load over the festive period while Junior Firpo was injured. Minutes have dropped with Firpo and Jayden Bogle both fit and firing. Will be a couple of months off turning 32 when his deal expires in the summer. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Junior Firpo - contract expiring 2025 Of the three Leeds players with contracts expiring this summer, Firpo is undoubtedly garnering the most attention. The Dominican Republic international signed up to a new agency last month and Farke has refused to be drawn on his future. Two goals in two games has only highlighted the left-back's importance to the team. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

4 . Manor Solomon - loan ends 2025 Leeds took a risk on the winger's fitness and after a slow start, they are being rewarded. Four goals and five assists since the turn of the year has cemented Solomon as first-choice left-winger. Fabrizio Romano recently reported Leeds were interested in a permanent move if promoted, but there will be Premier League competition for his signature. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Joe Rothwell - loan ends 2025 Proving to be an excellent loan signing from Bournemouth, providing the kind of attacking intent - and set-piece quality - Leeds lacked last season. Turned 30 earlier this year but no sign of slowing down. It will be interesting to see if Elland Road chiefs consider a permanent move if promotion is achieved. | Getty Images Photo Sales