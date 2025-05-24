Harry Gray was in action for England’s under-17s on Friday night.

Teen Leeds United star Harry Gray has been given his latest minutes for England’s under-17s - but ultimately amid a setback for the Young Lions.

Gray, 16, is part of the England under-17s squad for the ongoing under-17s Euros in Albania and the Whites forward was handed his competitive debut at the level in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Belgium.

Gray was brought on as a second-half substitute against Belgium and was again named on the bench for Friday evening’s second group stage game against Italy.

The Leeds teen was eventually brought on for Arsenal’s Max Dowman with 14 minutes left, at which point the Young Lions had just fallen 3-2 behind to a Thomas Campaniello strike.

Campaniello put Italy ahead for a third time after two goals from 17-year-old Lyon star Alejandro Gomes Rodríguez had twice drawn England level.

This time, though, there was no further reply from Neil Ryan’s young side who conceded a fourth goal in the 77th minute as they fell to a 4-2 defeat.

England’s fate is now out of their own hands ahead of Monday’s group stage finale against the Czech Republic.