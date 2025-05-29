Harry Gray’s end to the season has been bittersweet.

Young Leeds United forward Harry Gray has experienced a bittersweet end to the season due to a personal breakthrough cruel twist.

Sixteen-year-old striker Gray enjoyed the first steps of his Leeds first team breakthrough during the 2024-25 Championship campaign in which he regularly made the matchday squad before bagging his first minutes from the bench.

After celebrating United’s promotion as Championship champions, Gray then headed out on international duty as part of the England under-17s squad at the under-17s European Championships in Albania.

Gray was named on the bench for England’s first two group stage games against Belgium and Italy, the Whites attacker brought on as a second half substitute in both fixtures.

Two big personal firsts then presented themselves in the group stage finale against the Czech Republic for which Gray was handed a first competitive start at the level by boss Neil Ryan.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Gray then bagged his first goal at the level, cashing on a dreadful mistake by Czech Republic’s goalkeeper to slot home an easy finish.

His strike put England 4-0 up and seemingly on course for group stage progression but the concession of two goals after the break ultimately sent the Young Lions out.

Despite recording a 4-2 victory, England were ultimately knocked out of the competition on goal difference in finishing third behind Italy and Belgium who progress to the semi-finals.

It means the season is finally over for Gray after an eventful campaign.