Harry Gray has made another fresh breakthrough.

Young Leeds United forward Harry Gray has made another fresh breakthrough as progress for the 16-year-old Whites starlet continues.

Gray, younger brother of former Whites star Archie, was named in the England under-17s squad for this summer’s under-17s Euros in Albania, fresh from taking the initial steps of his Leeds first team breakthrough.

The Young Lions began the competition with Tuesday’s clash against Belgium in which Gray was handed a competitive debut at under-17s level as a second half substitute.

Gray had previously bagged two outings for England’s under-17s in two international friendlies but the Whites youngster was brought on to replace Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha with 13 minutes left of the 1-1 draw.

Lyon striker Alejandro Rodriguez fired England ahead with just 12 minutes on the clock but a stunning Noah Fernandez free-kick ensured the contest ended all square.

The Young Lions will return to action on Friday in their second group stage game against Italy in a 7.30pm kick-off.