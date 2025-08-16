Big Harry Gray impact, new signing start and injury return as Leeds United youngsters shine
Leeds United’s under-21s have began their new league campaign with a fine success in which young striker Harry Gray made a double impact.
Daniel Farke’s first team will finally start life back in the Premier League with Monday night’s hosting of Everton but Scott Gardner’s under-21s outfit began their new league season with Friday’s Premier League 2 clash at Aston Villa.
Jayden Lienou, a summer signing from Manchester City, started the contest in which captain Alfie Cresswell headed Leeds in front with just 12 minutes on the clock.
Sixteen-year-old striker Gray then doubled the Whites advantage on the stroke of half-time and Gray bagged his second and United’s third with 20 minutes left, sealing a 3-0 victory for Gardner’s side.
As part of a fine league opener for the Whites youngsters, winger Josh McDonald also returned from injury as a second-half substitute.