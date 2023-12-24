The latest transfer news from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for the January transfer window.

Leeds United have been told to retain the services of Wilfried Gnonto because they won’t get ‘full value’ for the Italy international during the January transfer window.

The talented forward move to Elland Road in a £3m move from Swiss club FC Zurich in September 2022 but was unable to help the Whites preserve their Premier League status, despite showing some flashes of his undoubted talent.

Despite reported interest from clubs around the Premier League and Europe, Gnonto remained part of Daniel Farke’s squad when the summer transfer window closed, despite suggested he missed games against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion in a bid to force a move.

There are several clubs said to be monitoring Gnonto’s situation at Elland Road after he made just six starts during the opening four months of the Championship season - but journalist Dean Jones has insisted he should be kept as part of the Whites ranks.

He told GiveMeSport: “Leeds are in a bit of a difficult situation at the moment in the league. I don't think they've fallen away totally. You could look at their league position and say they’re behind two teams having a brilliant season.

“But it does feel like they're wavering, and you need things to pick up quickly. I don't think it'd be great to be losing Gnonto in a moment like this. Very few teams in the Championship have a player as good as this. I also don't think you'll get full value for him in a January window. So, I don't think it'd be a great time to cash in on him.”

Whites dealt blow as youngster set to ‘seal' Premier League move

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported treble winners Manchester City have agreed a deal for one of Leeds United’s top young talents and will officially complete a move during the January transfer window.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs after impressing in the Whites academy - but it now seems as if it is the reigning champions that have won the race for his services.