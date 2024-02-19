Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are riding a wave of confidence as they prepare for Friday night's showdown with Leicester City. Daniel Farke's side are unbeaten since the turn of the year and having won their last eight Championship games, they're in a strong position as they strive to win back their spot in the top flight.

Just 13 games remain for the Whites and they know a win over Leicester would see them drag the Foxes back to within just six points. Ahead of that high profile promotion six-pointer, we take a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Leeds' Rodon warning

Leeds United have been urged not to make Joe Rodon's loan move from Tottenham Hotspur permanent just yet. Rodon, who has been with Leeds since the start of the campaign, has been one of United's most impressive performers this season, finding form and consistency in Daniel Farke's back line.

As such, there has been talk about Leeds adding him to their squad permanently with the Wales international seemingly having little to no future at his parent club. Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson is no doubt that Rodon would be a great signing having watched him excel at Elland Road this season. However, the ex-England international believes Leeds should keep their powder dry until they know what division they will be playing in next season.

"From the player’s point of view he looks to be happy there," Robinson told MOT Leeds News. "He’s playing well, he looks settled, and he’s a player who has been, not a journeyman, he’s had a few clubs for somebody of his age, but he does finally seem to have settled.

"His personal prospects will obviously be enhanced playing week in and week out at a big club like Leeds but the thing is for Leeds is the ideal would be to get a deal done now, but they don’t know if they’re going to be a Championship club or a Premier League club.

"You have to cut your cloth accordingly financially, so if you go and spend £15 million on a centre-half to get the deal done now for the summer and you end up as a Championship club you’ve kind of blown your budget already on one player at £15 million."

Baggies strengthen

West Bromwich Albion have signed former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila on a deal until the end of the season. The Baggies have been short of midfield options since losing Jayson Molumby to injury last month and the club will be hoping M'Vila can help to fill that void.

The Frenchman has been without a club since leaving Olympiacos last summer, but Carlos Corberan knows him well having worked with him in Greece. West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, 17 points behind Leeds.

“I know the manager Carlos Corberan really well and he knows me really well because we worked together before in Greece at Olympiakos," M'Vila told the West Brom official website.