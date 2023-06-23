Leeds United’s opening five games in the 2023/24 Championship season have been ranked as the second-easiest, according to football data experts Opta.

Based on last season’s finishing position of Leeds’ 2023/24 opponents, the Whites will be eased into their return to the second tier, theoretically at least.

That is according to football statisticians Opta, who have calculated each Championship side’s start to the season to determine how difficult their opening set of fixtures are.

Leeds dropped into the Championship last month after defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League campaign condemned the club to relegation after a three-year stay in the top flight.

Heading down with the Whites are Leicester City and Southampton, both of whom will enjoy relatively straight-forward starts on paper in 2023/24.

Leeds’ first two league fixtures – against Cardiff City at Elland Road and a trip to St. Andrew’s Stadium to face Birmingham City – will be separated by a midweek engagement in the Carabao Cup versus Shrewsbury Town.

Here is a difficulty breakdown of each Championship team’s start to the season.

1 . West Bromwich Albion - 24th (most difficult) Carlos Corberan's Baggies face Leeds, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in their opening five encounters this coming season. Theirs is the toughest start.

2 . Sheffield Wednesday: 23rd Sheffield Wednesday's Championship re-introduction will be no cake-walk as they face Southampton on the opening weekend, as well as Leeds in their fifth game of the new campaign.

3 . Coventry City: 22nd Defeated play-off finalists Coventry City will need to lick their wounds and be prepared to go again in 2023/24, starting against Leicester City, shortly followed by an engagement with Michael Carrick's Boro. They also face Watford and Sunderland in their opening five.

4 . Birmingham City: 21st Tyler Roberts' new side face a tough start coming up against Leeds in matchweek two, followed by last season's play-off chasers Millwall in matchweek five.