Leeds United handed Premier League survival boost as fresh double blow hits Everton
Leeds United have been handed a post-Southampton Premier League survival boost via a fresh double blow for relegation rivals Everton.
Leeds had to settle for a point from Saturday's home clash against Southampton which ended in a 1-1 draw, a result which left the fifth-bottom Whites eight points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.
Third-bottom Watford were earlier beaten 2-0 at Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime whilst second-bottom Burnley were defeated by visiting Manchester City by the same score on Saturday afternoon.
Fourth-bottom Everton then got their turn on Sunday afternoon with a clash at West Ham United in which a victory would have closed the gap on the Whites but Frank Lampard's side fell to a 2-1 defeat in which Michael Keane was sent off for a second booking.
The Toffees stay five points Leeds but now with just three games in hand, the first of which is away at second-bottom Burnley on Wednesday night.
Burnley are nine points behind United having played three games less.
The Whites eight points ahead of third-bottom Watford who have one game in hand on Leeds and provide United's next opponents in next Saturday's crunch clash at Vicarage Road.
Bottom-of-the-table Norwich City are 12 points behind Leeds with just one game in hand and the Canaries are 1-100 to go down.
