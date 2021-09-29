Leeds United handed potential good omen for Watford clash

Hooper has taken charge of 13 Leeds games which have yielded six Whites wins, three draws and four defeats.

No Leeds player has ever been sent off by Hooper who was the man in the middle as Leeds thrashed Newcastle United 5-2 last December in his last game involving the Whites.

United have lost just two of their last ten games of which Hooper has been the referee, the 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County of October 2017 in which the Rams were awarded a controversial late penalty and the 2-1 reverse at Huddersfield Town of February 2017 in which managers Garry Monk and David Wagner were sent to the stands.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Referee Simon Hooper books Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden during last December's 5-2 victory for Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

The pair were dismissed following a clash on the touchlines after Wagner had sprinted the length of the pitch to celebrate with his players as part of a contest in which seven players were booked.

Hooper will be assisted by Darren Cann and Derek Eaton whilst Michael Salisbury will be the game's fourth official.

Lee Mason is on VAR, assisted by Gary Beswick.

