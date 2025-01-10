Leeds United handed potential cup final repeat or revenge mission as opponents revealed in next round
The young Whites face a potential tie against last season's Youth Cup winners Man City, who defeated Leeds 4-0 in the final at the Etihad Stadium back in May.
Leeds' appearance in the last two was the first time United had reached that stage of the prestigous youth football competition since the late 1990s when Leeds' burgeoning academy prospects won one finale and lost the other in consecutive seasons.
If Millwall manage to find a way past Man City in the Fourth Round, they could end up being Leeds' opponents and may even be out for revenge. The South Londoners were beaten in a seven-goal thriller at Elland Road at the semi-final stage of last season's tournament with over 10,000 supporters in attendance. Leeds' scorers on the night were Rhys Chadwick, George Beaumont, Charlie Crew and Alfie Cresswell.
Before Leeds have the chance to exact revenge of their own on Man City, or withstand the Millwall threat, they must first navigate a way past non-league AFC Fylde at Mill Farm. Should Rob Etherington's side be successful, their prize is a home draw in the next round.
