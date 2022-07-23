Leeds United handed potential boost in hunt for striker signing and what Jesse Marsch has said

Leeds have already landed seven new recruits this summer but the Whites are keen to add another forward option as competition and cover for Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford.

Club Brugge striker De Ketelaere has been a player firmly on United's radar and Whites boss Jesse Marsch provided an update on the player when speaking this week on the club's pre-season tour of Australia.

Speaking as AC Milan moved in prime position to sign the 21-year-old Belgian international forward, Marsch said on Wednesday: "The striker one, I think it's been well documented that De Ketelaere was a goal of ours and it's not finished yet with him.

WANTED MAN: Club Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere who Leeds United and AC Milan are both keen on. Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images.

"But we've also moved on to some other targets trying to figure out which would be the best fit if in the end, which is what we believe, he will not be available."

However, reports in the Italian media now suggest that AC Milan fear missing out on the player for whom Brugge reportedly wants 35m euros for.