Leeds United's opponents in their Championship play-off semi-final second leg Norwich City have one of the poorest away records in the division this season.

The Canaries place 19th in the Championship away table over 46 matches, giving hope to Whites fans that a spot at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final is within touching distance.

Leeds played out a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road in the opening leg on Sunday afternoon, putting an end to a run of two straight league defeats in their penultimate and final fixtures of the regular season.

With both sides still very much in the tie and potentially 90 minutes from Wembley, Leeds are the bookmakers' favourites to book their place in the final on May 26.

This is largely due to the fact Leeds boast one of the Championship's best home records, not only in 2023/24, but across several recent seasons, picking up 53 points from their 23 home league matches this term.

United also conceded the fewest goals of any side at home this season, allowing just 16 goals at Elland Road - an average of 0.7 per game - whilst scoring 45.

Norwich, on the other hand, sit 19th in the away league table, teetering just above the relegation zone having picked up just 24 points from their 23 matches on the road.

In fact, Leeds' goalless draw at Carrow Road appears all the more impressive considering the Norfolk club are on a 17-match unbeaten run at home.

Only relegated trio Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, along with strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle picked up fewer away points than Norwich during 2023/24.

Considering the Canaries' participation in the play-offs, their sub-par away record is perhaps surprising, however Leeds must be wary that regular season form does not always translate to the play-offs, as the club found in 2019.