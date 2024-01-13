An opportunity has presented itself after a setback for Leeds United's promotion rivals.

Leaders Leicester City travelled to Coventry City in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off and Enzo Maresca's side went ahead in the 44th minute through a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall penalty.

But Foxes star Abdul Fatawu was then shown a straight-red card three minutes later for a challenge on full-back Jake Bidwell at the end of the half as part of a day that quickly turned sour for Leicester who suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Callum O'Hare drew the Sky Blues level with 11 minutes left before Milan van Ewijk fired Coventry ahead with one minute left. O'Hare then added his second and Coventry's third in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Leicester remain clear at the top of the tree but their defeat at least provides Leeds with a chance to trim the gap down to 14 points with victory in Saturday afternoon's trip to Cardiff City.

Leicester are ten points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town, 13 ahead of third-placed Southampton and 17 clear of Leeds but having now played a game more.