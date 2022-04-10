Leeds United handed massive post-Watford boost in Premier League survival bid

Jesse Marsch's fifth-bottom Whites took themselves nine points clear of the drop zone through Saturday's win at second-bottom Watford but with third-bottom Burnley having three games in hand.

Sean Dyche's side were then in action on Sunday afternoon at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City and the Canaries recorded a 2-0 victory to effectively wipe out one of Burnley's games in hand.

United's destiny is in their own hands as Leeds stay nine points clear of the third-bottom Clarets who have now only played two games less.

Leeds are also five points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton although the Toffees also have two games in hand, Frank Lampard's side having played the same number of games as Sean Dyche's team.