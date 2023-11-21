Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has escaped injury whilst on international duty with Italy's Under-21 group as the 20-year-old was named in their starting line-up to face Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening.

It had been feared that Gnonto may have suffered a hamstring injury last week during Italy's 7-0 Under-21 Euros qualification win against San Marino, after the Leeds attacker was substituted midway through the second half.

Gnonto had appeared to pull up with an issue, clutching the back of his thigh before leaving the field of play and was promptly substituted. It now appears Gnonto's withdrawal was nothing more than a precaution and the young Italian will be fit to feature for Leeds at Rotherham United this coming weekend, should he be selected by Daniel Farke for the matchday squad.

The ex-FC Zurich man and Internazionale academy player scored twice in Italy's demolition of minnows San Marino, whilst also winning a penalty and donning the captain's armband for the Under-21s. Tuesday night's fixture in Ireland is set to prove the Italians' sternest test in qualifying so far with the young Irish side trailing Gli Azzurrini by a single point after four matches.