Leeds United handed huge ticket allocation for Blackburn Rovers away - but strike action threatens travel chaos

Leeds United have been handed a huge allocation of 6,800 tickets for next month’s game at Blackburn Rovers - but a planned rail strike is threatening to cause chaos.

United will take one of the biggest away crowds in the Championship to Ewood Park but the club are warning supporters of likely travel problems with strike action due to take place on the same day.

The union RMT has called for industrial action to take place on Saturday, October 20, the date when Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds meet Blackburn in a noon kick-off.

Tickets for the game went on sale earlier this week but a statement on Leeds’ website warned that the club “have been informed there will be will be no train or bus services running to Blackburn.”

RMT members are in dispute with Northern Rail over the role of guards on the company’s trains and are expected to walk out three times next month.

United, who will have 4,600 fans with them at Sheffield Wednesday tonight, traditionally take large crowds to Blackburn, filling the whole of Ewood Park’s Darwen End.

Leeds posted an away attendance of 6,727 against Rovers during a 1-0 defeat during the 2013-14 season.