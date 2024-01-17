Leeds United may need to act fast if they want to keep one of their star loan men.

Leeds United could face competition for centre-back Joe Rodon should they attempt to make the deal permanent this summer. Rodon has been a sensation for the Whites after joining on a loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur during the last summer transfer window.

The Welshman joined Spurs from Swansea City in 2020, but he failed to win a starting role in North London, racking up only 15 league appearances since. Rodon spent last season on loan with Rennes, while he was sent to Elland Road ahead of this campaign, becoming an instant starter.

Rodon has formed a solid pairing with Pascal Struijk, and he has been one of the Whites' most consistent performers this season, leading to calls for him to be signed permanently. But Leeds have not agreed any kind of fee as part of the loan deal, nor do they have an option to buy.

There have been some suggestions that Leeds could enter early talks with Tottenham over a deal ahead of the summer, but those talks haven't taken place yet it seems. According to Football London, the Whites could well face competition to sign Rodon permanently in the summer, and that should come as no surprise given the Wales international's form this season.