Leeds United will no longer face a Middlesbrough side boasting one of the Championship's most dangerous dribblers next month.

Boro loanee Ben Doak has returned to parent club Liverpool after undergoing 'minor surgery' according to the Northern Echo.

The 19-year-old has contributed 10 goals in 24 Championship appearances for the Riversiders this season having joined on loan last summer from the Anfield club.

Doak is back on Merseyside for initial rehab and assessment but there are question marks over whether he will play again this season.

The Northern Echo claim head coach Michael Carrick has not ruled out the possibility of Doak playing for the North East club before the Championship's May 3 finale.

However, at the very least, it appears highly unlikely the Scottish international will be passed fit to take on Leeds at the Riverside Stadium on April 8.

Doak is among the Championship's most effective and prolific dribblers, in addition to his three goals and seven assists for play-off hopefuls Boro. He has been out of the side recently through injury and recently a decision was taken to send the youngster for surgery to rectify his existing issue.

In his absence on the right flank, Boro have the option to deploy January signing Morgan Whittaker or Marcus Forss.