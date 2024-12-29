Leeds United handed big new chance in Derby County clash with key rival twist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds take in their final game of the year on Sunday evening at Derby County.

Leeds United have been handed a big new chance in Sunday evening’s Championship clash at Derby County after frustration for Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved top of the division through Boxing Day’s 2-0 win at Stoke City but only on goal difference above the second-placed Blades.

Sheffield United then had the chance to kick three points clear of Leeds with a victory in Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to West Brom but the contest ended in a 1-1 draw despite the Blades going in front.

Andre Brooks fired the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute after a clever flicked assist from Callum O’Hare but Karlan Grant’s drive from the edge of the box drew the Baggies level in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

Both sides then had chances in an open second half but the contest ended all square, leaving the Blades with just one point from their last two games following Boxing Day’s 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley.

The point still took Wilder’s side top but only one point ahead of Leeds who now have the chance to kick two points clear with victory in their game in hand at Derby.

Even a draw from Sunday’s 5.45pm kick-off would send Leeds back into pole position by virtue of their much better of goal difference of plus 28 compared to Sheffield United’s plus 19.

Saturday’s draw also opens the door for third-placed Burnley who began the day in third place but just one point behind the Whites and Blades. Scott Parker’s side take on Middlesbrough on Sunday evening in an 8pm kick-off at The Riverside.