A new Leeds United XI pre-season friendly has been announced against a non-league side.

For the second consecutive year, a Leeds XI will take on nearby neighbours Guiseley at Nethermoor Park in preparation for the new campaign.

Guiseley, who made last season’s Northern Premier League play-off final, will host a Whites XI on Saturday, July 19 in a 3pm kick-off.

Leeds say the fixture will form part of their Academy’s pre-season schedule ahead of the new campaign.

The two teams also locked horns last summer as Guiseley recorded a 1-0 success in which Jake Lawlor bagged the only goal of the game.

An attendance of 1,294 witnessed last summer’s fixture at Nethermoor Park.

Tickets will be priced at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, £5 for under-18s and £1 for under-11s.

Guiseley say that tickets will be available to purchase at the turnstiles with cash and card payments accepted.

Guiseley season ticket holders can gain half price entry by showing their season ticket at the turnstile.

More information is available from Guiseley’s website at the link HERE