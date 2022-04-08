Leeds United 'great success' anticipated by Watford boss Roy Hodgson in longer term

Watford and Leeds will lock horns in a 3pm kick-off at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon for a clash that could have a huge impact in determining who goes down.

The Hornets currently sit second-bottom in the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety having played a game more and eight points behind the fifth-bottom Whites who have played a game more.

Hodgson says he can see Leeds pulling away from the bottom three and the experienced Hornets boss has saluted the work of new Whites head coach Jesse Marsch who was appointed at the end of February after promotion-winning hero Marcelo Bielsa was sacked.

PRAISE: For Leeds United and new Whites head coach Jesse Marsch from Watford boss Roy Hodgson. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Hodgson, though, admits that Saturday's fixture has to be seen as a chance for his side to pick up three precious points with just eight games left for the 74-year-old to get the Hornets above the dreaded dotted line.

Asked what were the main differences he had seen at Leeds since they changed their head coach, Hodgson told HertsLive: "I don't want to get involved in that one, really.

"Obviously, I have seen them play, we've studied games on video like everybody else.

"I think they're playing well. I think that they're well organised.

"There obviously are some changes for Marcelo Bielsa's very singular style of play.

"But I don't want to get him involved with that.

"And I'll leave that decision on how the style has changed at Leeds to people who watch them a lot more than I do and a lot closer to the team.

"But what we can say is, since Bielsa also took over Leeds, and now Jessie Marsh has come in, we've seen a Leeds side that's very competitive.

"We've seen a Leeds side that had a fantastic season last season.

"It looks like they're pulling well away from the relegation zone this season so that's going to be regarded as a great success for Leeds football club."

Assessing his side's approach to the contest and how key it was to now get some points, Hodgson reasoned: "We approach it the way we approach every game.

"And in terms of taking points, we certainly approach it the same as every game.

"We need points, we are at the wrong end of the table.

"If we're going to survive, we've got to win games. This is another opportunity for us.

"We are playing at home. We are playing against a Leeds side who are good, and have had some very good results under the new manager Jesse Marsch.