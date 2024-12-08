Leeds United defender Joe Rodon admits the Whites' work on the training ground directly contributed to his first goal for the club.

Rodon netted his first goal in English football on Saturday afternoon when he rose above Derby County's defenders at a Leeds corner to nod in the opener.

United went on to win 2-0 in what was yet another routine victory at Elland Road, thanks in part to Rodon's first half contribution inside the Rams' penalty area.

Shortly before opening the scoring, Rodon sent a free header wide of the mark from a very similar corner routine to the one which he ultimately scored from.

"To be fair, I think the first chance was a bit easier," the Wales international said, referencing his initial attempt, whilst being interviewed by Sky Sports after the match. "We've been working on it all week, and it's important [to get the first goal] when a team sits off, and we've got to try and break the press and everything, but to score from the set-piece, it was a great day."

On the scoresheet for Leeds with their second of the afternoon was Austrian international Max Wober, who also netted for the first time in Leeds colours.

His effort came after being substituted on for the injured Junior Firpo, who sustained a hamstring injury and will miss next Tuesday's game against Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Wober spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach after being relegated with Leeds during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Since returning to Elland Road, the defender's minutes have been limited due to the form of Rodon and central defensive partner Pascal Struijk. However, due to Firpo's injury, Wober is in line to feature more prominently under Daniel Farke, especially after exhibiting striker's movement to steal a march on the Derby defence and sweep his effort into the back of the net shortly before half-time.

"It was a really good feeling. A lot of relief. Struggling a lot this season, and now finally getting some minutes, and then scoring feels amazing," Wober said, before presenting Rodon with the Man of the Match award.