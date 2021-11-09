Leeds United goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad commits to remain at Elland Road until 2025

Abad arrived at Elland Road in 2017 as he followed Victor Orta, whom he worked with at Middlesborough, to Leeds, where he initially became part of head coach Thomas Christiansen's backroom staff.

Since Marcelo Bielsa took charge in 2018, Abad has played a vital role in the Argentine's team, working with the likes of Illan Meslier and Kiko Casilla to develop the shot-stopping talent at Leeds United.

Most notably during his tenure as first-team goalkeeping coach, the 36-year-old was a key part of the coaching staff who helped the Whites achieve their long-awaited promotion in 2020.

The development of Meslier has been especially startling. Since arriving at Leeds, the young Frenchman has broken Joe Hart's Premier League record to become the youngest player to record 10 clean sheets, and received his first France Under-21s call-up as he thrives as one of the league's youngest goalkeepers.

As he signed a new deal in the summer, Meslier acknowledged the contribution of Abad and the goalkeeping staff in his journey as a Leeds player.

Now the Whites have announced Abad's own continued commitment to Leeds in a statement on the club's official website.

"Leeds United are pleased to announce that Marcos Abad has signed a new contract to remain as First Team Goalkeeper Coach until 2025," the statement reads.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the technical box with Marcos Abad. Pic: Julian Finney.

