The youngster had to be replaced shortly before the half-time whistle by Dutch youth international Dani van den Heuvel, as Leeds went down 3-0 at the break.

Goals from Nazariy Rusyn (2) and Harrison Jones put Leeds to the sword in York, days on from their elimination at the hands of Jong PSV in the Premier League International Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conspicuous by his absence at the LNER Community Stadium on Monday evening was young defender Leo Hjelde. The 20-year-old featured against PSV last week but was missing from Scott Gardner's squad entirely as transfer speculation builds. Hjelde is the subject of a reported bid from Sunderland, ahead of a potential £2 million transfer to the Stadium of Light.

The Norwegian is expected to complete a permanent switch to the north-east club before Thursday evening's transfer deadline, hence his non-involvement in Leeds' latest U21 fixture.

It is unclear the severity of Christy's injury which led to his substitution, however the young 'keeper is unlikely to retain his place on Daniel Farke's substitute bench as a result. The 20-year-old stopper was named as one of two sub goalkeepers for Leeds' FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.