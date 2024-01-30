Leeds United goalkeeper sustains injury as defender's absence heightens transfer speculation
Leeds United U21s goalkeeper Harry Christy was injured during the Whites' 3-1 defeat by Sunderland in Premier League 2 action on Monday night.
The youngster had to be replaced shortly before the half-time whistle by Dutch youth international Dani van den Heuvel, as Leeds went down 3-0 at the break.
Goals from Nazariy Rusyn (2) and Harrison Jones put Leeds to the sword in York, days on from their elimination at the hands of Jong PSV in the Premier League International Cup.
Conspicuous by his absence at the LNER Community Stadium on Monday evening was young defender Leo Hjelde. The 20-year-old featured against PSV last week but was missing from Scott Gardner's squad entirely as transfer speculation builds. Hjelde is the subject of a reported bid from Sunderland, ahead of a potential £2 million transfer to the Stadium of Light.
The Norwegian is expected to complete a permanent switch to the north-east club before Thursday evening's transfer deadline, hence his non-involvement in Leeds' latest U21 fixture.
It is unclear the severity of Christy's injury which led to his substitution, however the young 'keeper is unlikely to retain his place on Daniel Farke's substitute bench as a result. The 20-year-old stopper was named as one of two sub goalkeepers for Leeds' FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.
Leeds managed to get one back on the night, netting through Luca Thomas shortly after the restart, but despite late pressure from the home side, United were unable to reduce the arrears any further. Sunderland moved up to fifth in the table following their win in Yorkshire, while Leeds sit 20th in the 26-team PL2 division.