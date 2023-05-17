Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United goalkeeper saves two penalties in tournament opener watched on by top scouts

Leeds United teenager Rory Mahady saved two penalties in Scotland’s Under-17 European Championships opener against France on Wednesday afternoon, but still found himself on the losing side.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th May 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read

The 16-year-old joined the Whites from Celtic last summer and has so far represented the club’s Under-18s. This week, Mahady left Thorp Arch to join up with his international teammates in Hungary for this year’s Under-17 Euros.

During Scotland’s opener, the teenage stopper denied France from the penalty spot on two separate occasions, keeping the score down to a respectable 3-1 against the vastly superior French side.

Mahady was not exactly flawless in his performance, though, finding himself underneath an early cross which fell at the feet of Yanis Ali Issoufou, who swept into the empty net.

This year's Under-17 European Championships take place in Hungary (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)This year's Under-17 European Championships take place in Hungary (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Leeds’ young ‘keeper atoned for his error in the second half, however, saving Ismail Bouneb’s 75th minute spot-kick low to his right, before denying substite Joan Tincres in stoppage time.

Mahady will remain in goal for Scotland’s upcoming Group C fixtures versus Portugal and Germany.

The Under-17 Euros is a tournament frequented by many of Europe’s top scouts and is widely regarded as one of the best youth international tournaments for discovering young players.

Leeds teammates Archie Gray (England) and Charlie Crew (Wales) are also expected to participate at this year’s competition finals.

