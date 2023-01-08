Leeds United goalkeeper misses FA Cup clash through injury as duo benched after fitness test
Leeds United stopper Illan Meslier has not travelled with the squad to face Cardiff City this weekend after picking up a ‘minor injury’
The Frenchman sits out this afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie with the Bluebirds having picked up a minor injury. Liam Cooper has also been left out with a similar issue, while Marc Roca and Jack Harrison take their places on the sidelines instead of the starting XI. Roca and Harrison were in line to start this afternoon, however after late fitness tests the pair have been restricted to a place on the substitutes’ bench.
New signing Max Wober is also named on the bench this afternoon, deemed fit enough to be involved after joining from Red Bull Salzburg earlier this month.
In Meslier’s place, Joel Robles starts meanwhile Kristoffer Klaesson and Dani van den Heuvel have also travelled to the Cardiff City Stadium to make up the goalkeeping contingent.
Full Leeds United XI: Robles, Kristensen, Struijk, Llorente, Firpo; Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson; Summerville, Gnonto, Gelhardt
Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Drameh, Wober, Roca, Harrison, Perkins, Rodrigo, Joseph