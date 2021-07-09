Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla closing in on La Liga move

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. Pic: Getty

The Whites number two is said to be close to a move back to Spain in a bid to pick up more first team football on a regular basis.

Casilla - who arrived in West Yorkshire from Real Madrid in January 2019 - played second fiddle to first choice stopper Illan Meslier in the Premier League last term.

Marcelo Bielsa opted for the young Frenchman between the posts over the experience of the 34-year-old.

Casilla failed to regain his starting spot following an eight-game ban in the Championship during the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

He was found guilty of racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko over an incident at The Valley in September 2019 but was suspended from games in the following February after the verdict.

Casilla was limited to just two appearances for the Whites last season, having found himself behind Meslier in the pecking order after the club secured promotion to the top flight.

Reports in Spain through AS now say that the goalkeeper is set to make a move back to La Liga in the coming days.

Casilla is being lined up by Elche and looks set to join on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Though there are suggestions he could yet move permanently should a severance package be agreed with the Elland Road club this summer.