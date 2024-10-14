Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been selected to start for Wales in their UEFA Nations League B fixture versus Montenegro.

The Whites' back-up stopper was capped for the first time last month in the reverse fixture between these two sides but found himself back on the bench as Wales squandered a two-goal lead in Iceland last week.

Darlow is preferred to first-choice 'keeper Danny Ward at the Cardiff City Stadium for Monday night's clash with Wales' unbeaten record in this round of Nations League fixtures on the line.

Craig Bellamy's men have won one and drawn two and currently sit second behind Turkiye. Montenegro, meanwhile, sit bottom of the standings having lost to each of their League B opponents.

Ward was criticised on social media for his display in Wales' 2-2 draw in Reykjavik last week, perceived by many to have allowed Logi Tomasson's second goal on the night, which was dispatched from a narrow angle, too easily.

Darlow's appearance in a Montenegrin downpour last month was only his second outing of the campaign for club or country, after conceding three to Middlesbrough in the opening round of this season's Carabao Cup.

However, following Illan Meslier's stunning lapse in concentration during stoppage time at the end of Leeds' last Championship outing at Sunderland, there is a possibility club boss Daniel Farke could be minded to make a change. If Darlow comes through Wales' Nations League match with Montenegro unscathed whilst putting in a performance worthy of plaudits, as was the case this time last month, the German may have a decision on his hands.

Meslier has been largely undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Leeds since usurping Kiko Casilla four years ago. In recent times, the Frenchman has come in for scrutiny from supporters, although Farke has repeatedly come to the 24-year-old's defence, drawing attention to the number of clean sheets Leeds kept last term with Meslier between the posts for the majority of the season.