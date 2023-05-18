Leeds United goalkeeper Rory Mahady is interviewed after making two penalty saves at the Under-17 Euros (Pic: @ScotlandNT/Twitter)

The former Celtic youngster joined Leeds last summer following his involvement at the Under-17 Euros with Scotland in 2022 and this season has featured exclusively for the club’s Under-18 side.

Wearing the No. 1 jersey for his country, Mahady lined up against France in their Euros opener on Wednesday afternoon, pulling off two penalty saves in an eventual 3-1 defeat.

While the French squad are vastly superior and one of the tournament favourites, the young Scots – including Mahady – gave a good account of themselves, particularly in the second half.

Speaking after the fixture, Mahady reflected on his two spot-kick stops: “No, just one usually,” the 16-year-old said, having been asked whether he had ever made two penalty saves in a single game before.

“Obviously I had to dig the team out because I would say the first goal, it was my fault so I thought I had to make it up to the boys,” the youngster added, humbly.

Mahady was caught underneath a looping early cross which gifted France a fifth-minute opener but the ex-Celtic Park teenager rallied in the second half by denying two different penalty takers in the 75th and 91st minutes of the game.

"Yeah, I kind of seen him look,” Mahady said, referring to France midfielder Ismail Bouneb. “I don't think he knew I was looking at him and he had a wee glance, so that one I always knew he was going to go there.”

"I’d say it was body-shape [which gave it away] for him,” the Leeds stopper said of second spot-kick taker Joan Tincres.

"For it to come out in a game it’s important.

"This is what we deserve, we work hard every day, we come away, me and Callan [McKenna] at our clubs all the time,” Mahady added, suggesting his work on the training pitches at Thorp Arch played a part in his double penalty heroics.