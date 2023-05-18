Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United goalkeeper credits Thorp Arch homework for double penalty heroics amid humble admission

Teenage Leeds United goalkeeper Rory Mahady saved two penalties during Scotland’s opening fixture at the Under-17 European Championships this week.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 18th May 2023, 17:02 BST- 2 min read
Leeds United goalkeeper Rory Mahady is interviewed after making two penalty saves at the Under-17 Euros (Pic: @ScotlandNT/Twitter)Leeds United goalkeeper Rory Mahady is interviewed after making two penalty saves at the Under-17 Euros (Pic: @ScotlandNT/Twitter)
Leeds United goalkeeper Rory Mahady is interviewed after making two penalty saves at the Under-17 Euros (Pic: @ScotlandNT/Twitter)

The former Celtic youngster joined Leeds last summer following his involvement at the Under-17 Euros with Scotland in 2022 and this season has featured exclusively for the club’s Under-18 side.

Wearing the No. 1 jersey for his country, Mahady lined up against France in their Euros opener on Wednesday afternoon, pulling off two penalty saves in an eventual 3-1 defeat.

While the French squad are vastly superior and one of the tournament favourites, the young Scots – including Mahady – gave a good account of themselves, particularly in the second half.

Speaking after the fixture, Mahady reflected on his two spot-kick stops: “No, just one usually,” the 16-year-old said, having been asked whether he had ever made two penalty saves in a single game before.

“Obviously I had to dig the team out because I would say the first goal, it was my fault so I thought I had to make it up to the boys,” the youngster added, humbly.

Mahady was caught underneath a looping early cross which gifted France a fifth-minute opener but the ex-Celtic Park teenager rallied in the second half by denying two different penalty takers in the 75th and 91st minutes of the game.

"Yeah, I kind of seen him look,” Mahady said, referring to France midfielder Ismail Bouneb. “I don't think he knew I was looking at him and he had a wee glance, so that one I always knew he was going to go there.”

"I’d say it was body-shape [which gave it away] for him,” the Leeds stopper said of second spot-kick taker Joan Tincres.

"For it to come out in a game it’s important.

"This is what we deserve, we work hard every day, we come away, me and Callan [McKenna] at our clubs all the time,” Mahady added, suggesting his work on the training pitches at Thorp Arch played a part in his double penalty heroics.

Scotland’s remaining Under-17 Euro group stage fixtures pit Mahady and co against Portugal and Germany before the end of the month.

