Leeds United's winning goal against Derby County at Pride Park last month has been nominated for the EFL's Championship Goal of the Month award.

Brenden Aaronson capped a well-worked Leeds move to score the game's decisive goal in a 1-0 win over the Rams on December 29.

The American made a beeline for space inside the penalty area after a patient passing spell, which saw Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe involved in the final stages before Aaronson hit the back of the net.

An EFL statement confirmed Leeds' nomination on Friday, January 10, describing the goal as such: "Aaronson was the pivot around which Leeds constructed the sweetest of team goals in a mazy pattern. Involved at the start, he then left it to four teammates to play him in for the final touch."

Daniel Farke described the strike as the 'goal of the season' during the immediate aftermath, revelling in the finish that delivered Leeds' fifth win in six outings during the festive period.

"I love this goal, on such a difficult pitch, perfect team move. Perfect team performance, perfect away performance. These nights are the best. Tight win, late goal and clean sheet is perfect for the mood and spirit," he said.

The German was recognised for his efforts throughout December with the award of Championship Manager of the Month prize, having taken 16 points from 18 available. It is the fifth occasion Farke has won the award as a coach.

Aaronson’s goal is up against Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Przemyslaw Placheta (Oxford United) and Zian Flemming (Burnley) for the prize.

Fans are invited to vote for their favourite goal on the EFL’s website before 5pm on Monday, 13 January.

Supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners.