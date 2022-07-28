Leeds United given warning for opener as star hails Wolves change and wonder goal goes viral

Kilman played 109 minutes across two games in front of fans for Wolves as part of the club’s pre-season camp in Spain in which Bruno Lage's side scored seven goals without reply.

Playing with a new system of a back four as opposed to a back five, the Molinuex outfit firstly blitzed Alaves 4-0 as Kilman himself netted a brilliant solo effort in addition to strikes from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto plus a Raul Jimenez penalty.

Three days later, Wolves recorded a 3-0 victory against Besiktas as Jimenez, Neto and Daniel Podence all bagged a goal apiece.

Wolves will take in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday evening against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal and Kilman says his side are in good shape ahead of the season opener against Leeds at LS11.

Kilman told the Express & Star: "It's very important we build from this and especially get our minutes up, find a new way of playing and get our rhythm together.

"It's been very positive and we just need to kick on from here.

BULLISH UPDATE: From Wolves defender Max Kilman. centre, pictured scoring his side's fourth goal during the pre-season victory against Deportivo Alaves in Benidorm, Spain. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images.

"Of course it's much different to playing in a back five but it's something I need to learn from and get used to.

"It's all positive and good for us.

"We can learn playing different formations and different positions, so it's all positive for everyone.

"To be fair, I'm enjoying it. It's always important as a footballer to be able to adapt to new formations or positions.

"I try to be as versatile as I can so I'm enjoying it and learning a lot. I'm making sure I get better as the team gets better together.

"It's really good. There's been lots of positives from it.

"I just need to enjoy the journey and whatever comes in front, you just have to deal with it."

Wearing the captain’s arm band, Kilman netted something of a wonder goal against Alaves.

The 25-year-old intercepted a pass just outside his own box and then stormed all the way into the Alaves area, evading the attentions of six men.

The centre-back then turned inside before prodding home a low finish.

"I just felt a big gap of space and just ran through and I just felt in the moment,” Kliman told wolves.co.uk

“I thought I could do something a bit more, and luckily, I got past my man and scored.

“I don’t want to get too carried away. My main focus is defending, and that was just a little bonus. I’m more focused on my defending.”

Pressed on the aims in the build-up to the August 6 clash at Elland Road, Kilman said: "To keep getting fit as a team and get stronger.

"Build a better connection and be ready for the first game at Leeds.