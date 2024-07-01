Leeds United given transfer boost as 'target' becomes free agent after rejecting deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United and Sunderland have been linked with the former Sheffield United man who is now a free agent

Leeds United-linked Daniel Jebbison has officially left Sheffield United after turning down the offer of a new deal. Jebbison's contract with the Blades expired on Sunday meaning he is now a free agent and entitled to pursue pastures new elsewhere.

The news will come as a blow to the Blades who had hoped to be able to keep hold of the England U20 international, but it will certainly provide encouragement for those who are monitoring his situation. Leeds are said to be one of those teams with interest in the 20-year-old, who was born in Canada, while Sunderland have also been linked with his signature.

Jebbison is one of several players to see their contract at expire at Bramall Lane, with Oli McBurnie and John Egan among those in limbo with the club failing to agree terms with them before the turn of the month. According to the Star, all transfer activity is on hold at Bramall Lane while takeover talks progress, and it is claimed that is one of the reasons behind the striker's decision to quit the club after six years.

Given his age and the fact that he was offered a new deal, the South Yorkshire outfit will be entitled to some form of compensation from the club that eventually picks him up. There is no set compensation figure and if the two clubs cannot agree on terms the deal will go to a tribunal.

Jebbison leaves Sheff United after making 35 senior appearances for the club, having emerged through the club's academy to make a debut for the club in May 2021 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He scored a week later against Everton before being rewarded with his first professional contract.

It wasn't until the 2022-23 season that Jebbison became an established member of the first-team picture at Bramall Lane, though, playing his part in the club's promotion to the Premier League. Unfortunately he has made just one appearance since that promotion, with a blood clot and issues that came with it ruling him out for much of the season. His last outing in a red and white shirt came against Tottenham on the last day of the Premier League season, with Chris Wilder's side already relegated to the Football League.

Despite spending the first 13 years of his life in Canada, Jebbison has represented England at various age levels and was part of the U19s group that won the European Championships in 2022. He has also picked up vital game time while on loan at Chorley and Burton Albion, bagging nine goals in 23 games for the latter.