Junior Firpo has been linked with a move to Real Betis this summer

Ex-Leeds United defender Stephen Warnock believes the Whites must consider three key factors when it comes to the future of Junior Firpo. Firpo has been linked away from Leeds this summer and according to Football Insider, the club are now in talks with Real Betis regarding a permanent switch for the left-back.

Betis have already signed Marc Roca and Diego Llorente from Leeds this summer. Firpo started his career with Betis, emerging through the youth team ranks to eventually make his debut for the club in 2018. A move to Barcelona followed before the Dominican Republic international landed at Leeds in 2021.

The four-year deal the 27-year-old signed with the Whites that summer is due to expire at the end of the upcoming season and as a result his future has come into focus. According to the report, Leeds, who have already sold the likes of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell, are said to be keen to keep hold of Firpo.

That's a stance Warnock, who knows a thing or two about playing left-back for the Whites, more than agrees with, admitting he would be 'reluctant' to lose Firpo without a suitable replacement being lined up. However, the pundit also insists Leeds must consider both the fee and Firpo's plans before agreeing to another sale this summer.

"It depends on what you've got coming through the academy. It depends on what you've got in the pipeline for a player to come in," Warnock said via Football League World.

"It depends on what type of money you're going to receive for him. It depends on how happy the player is and whether he would like to sign a contract extension if an offer is on the table.

"I think what you saw with Firpo last season was that he had an opportunity to get himself up to speed and we saw the quality that we knew he had.

"I don't think there are many Leeds fans who will question his ability going forward but from a defensive point of view, there are lapses in concentration at times and things like that. They can still be cleaned up, they can still be coached and sorted out.

"I'd be reluctant to get rid of someone of his quality unless you know you've got a better replacement coming in. Again, it depends what the fee would be."

Firpo has made 84 appearances for the Whites during his three years at the club and while he hasn't always impressed at Elland Road, it's fair to say last season was his strongest. The left-back recorded eight assists in 33 appearances to underline his attacking strengths in the position.