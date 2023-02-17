Everton approach the fixture sat third-bottom following a return of just 18 points from their 22 games so far this term which have yielded just 16 goals. Frank Lampard was sacked as Toffees head coach following last month’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham as his side failed to win for an eighth Premier League game in succession but Lampard’s replacement Sean Dyche then instantly hit lift off in his first game in charge at home to Arsenal.

A James Tarkowski header condemned the title-chasing Gunners to a 1-0 defeat and Everton’s Senegal international midfielder Gueye says Dyche has attempted to give his side extra energy for the fight for survival in the season run-in.

Dyche’s side then suffered a 2-0 defeat in Monday night’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield but victory in Saturday’s showdown against fourth-bottom Leeds would take the Toffees out of the drop zone and Gueye says his side can tell they are improving from within.

WARNING: From Everton's Idrissa Gueye. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

"You can feel it, the team is feeling better after Arsenal and even Liverpool, despite losing,” said Gueye to evertonfc.com. "We can feel on the pitch, we have more confidence. We know we need these three points. It doesn’t matter how we play. It doesn’t matter how we will get it. We have to do everything to get these three points because it is very important for us.”

Asked about the impact of Dyche, who put every player through a bleep test upon his arrival, Gueye reasoned: “That’s what we need. I think he understands it and that’s why he made these tests. To show us how we are psychically and how he wants us to work. Everyone took it well and we are happy.

