Leeds United given startling warning as supremely confident Brighton star declares intent

Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying side bagged their 11th win from their last 17 games in league and cup on Saturday in emphatic fashion as West Ham United were hammered 4-0 at the Amex. The victory kept the Seagulls in eighth place but with games in hand on the teams above them and Caicedo says his side are aiming for a Champions League qualification place – and are confident of achieving it. Saturday’s victory has left Brighton seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotpsur in the division’s final Champions League place but having played three games less than Antonio Conte’s side. The Seagulls are four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool but with two games in hand and three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle United but also having played a game less.

“We are trying to get into the Champions League,” said Ecuador international midfielder Caicedo, as quoted by brightonandhovealbion.com. “That is the dream of the team, to get to the highest point possible and bring happiness to the fans, who are always supporting us. It will be very difficult, but we are very convinced we can do it together. We want to keep going until the end and we are sure we will do it.

“The team is very united and unity is very important. We are getting better all the time for that reason, because we are concentrated on the pitch. Roberto (De Zerbi) is doing a good job with us and he and his coaches are driving us to produce the type of performance we showed against West Ham.”