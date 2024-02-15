Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The fixture between the bitter rivals has been deemed 'high risk' and following consultation with the relevant authorities Chelsea have reduced the number of tickets available to both home and away sections in order to ensure the match goes ahead in accordance with safety standards. Leeds have consequently been given an away allocation of 5,366 tickets which will be priced at £38 for adults, £19 for Seniors (65 or over) or £19 for Juniors (under 20).