Leeds United given reduced allocation for 'high risk' Chelsea cup trip: Prices and sale details
Leeds United have revealed their reduced away ticket allocation for this month's FA Cup clash at Chelsea which has been deemed 'high risk'.
The Blues and Whites will lock horns in the competition's fifth round in a midweek tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, February 28 in a 7.30pm kick-off.
The fixture between the bitter rivals has been deemed 'high risk' and following consultation with the relevant authorities Chelsea have reduced the number of tickets available to both home and away sections in order to ensure the match goes ahead in accordance with safety standards. Leeds have consequently been given an away allocation of 5,366 tickets which will be priced at £38 for adults, £19 for Seniors (65 or over) or £19 for Juniors (under 20).
The tickets will be sold in four phases, the first of which begins at 10.30am tomorrow (Friday, February 16). For full details, visit Leeds United's website HERE.