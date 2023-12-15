Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United given new Friday night long away trek as fresh fixture is moved for TV broadcast

Yet another Leeds United game has been moved after being picked for coverage on the box.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Dec 2023, 16:05 GMT
Leeds United have been given a new Friday night long away trek upon another fixture being selected for live TV broadcast.

Broadcast selections have now been confirmed for Championship games up until the first weekend of February which includes United's clash at Bristol City. Leeds were due to take on the Robins in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 3 but the game has been selected for live broadcast coverage on Sky Sports and moved to an 8pm kick-off on Friday, February 2.