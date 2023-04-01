Leeds United given massive compliment from Arsenal star before Emirates clash with big warning
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has paid a huge compliment to Leeds United ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Whites showdown at the Emirates.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the pile and face a Leeds side who are just two points clear of the drop zone despite having climbed to 14th place through the 4-2 win at Wolves before the international break.
Odegaard, though, says that October’s reverse clash at Elland Road was one of his side’s hardest games this season in which Mikel Arteta’s men held on for a 1-0 victory through Bukayo Saka’s strike in the first half.
The Gunners had to survive heavy Whites pressure in the second half during which Patrick Bamford sent a penalty wide and Leeds were denied a second spot kick deep in stoppage time after the intervention of VAR.
“Our game against them earlier this season was one of the toughest we’ve played,” said Gunners captain Odegaard, writing in his matchday programme column. "We had a good first half that day, scored a good goal, but the second half was very different. It was a difficult game, there was more chaos, we had to defend well and it was a tough one in the end. We came through it though to get the three points.
"We know whenever we play Leeds that they have a lot of quality, but they are also a very physical team in terms of sprinting, covering ground and playing with intensity. That’s what we have to be ready for – a team that can make it a very challenging game. It’s up to us to make sure we play the game we want to play, and not their game.”
Odegaard added: “Whatever team you face in the Premier League, I think their position in the table doesn’t tell you too much. Every game is so difficult and any team can cause you problems. You need the same focus and same mindset going into every game.
"Obviously when you face a team that are fighting to survive you can expect the game to be less controlled maybe. Key moments can make a big difference so we have to make sure we get the basics right and do the simple things, not overcomplicate it.”